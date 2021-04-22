RCB vs RR HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Today's Match: Padikkal Leads RCB to 10-wicket Win Over Rajasthan

22:55 (IST)
IPL 2021 live score: RCB 181-0 in 16.3 overs: Four from four for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets
Four from four for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets
CENTURY for Devdutt Padikkal! A sublime innings by th3 20-year-old
IPL 2021 live score: RCB 181-0 in 16.3 overs: Four from four for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets
RCB vs RR Live score: RCB 174-0 in 16.1 overs: CENTURY for Devdutt Padikkal! A sublime innings by th3 20-year-old
RCB vs RR Live score: RCB 170-0 in 16 overs: Royal Challengers Bangalore are just minutes away from their fourth victory on the trot. Chetan Sakariya in his last over of the night gave away 8 runs.
Live score RCB vs RR: RCB 162-0 in 15 overs: A rare good over for Rajasthan Royals in the match as Mustafizur gives away just 3 runs. Royal Challengers are now just 16 runs away from their 4th victory
IPL 2021 live score: RCB 159-0 in 14 overs: 17 runs come off the 14th over, Virat Kohli and Paddikal displayed some good cricketing shots, yet again.
RCB vs RR Live score: RCB 142-0 in 13 overs: Another good over for RCB, Chris Morris was hit for 13 runs
Virat Kohli Completes 6000 runs in IPL with a boundary
Live score RCB vs RR: RCB 129-0 in 12 overs: Virat Kohli is now getting back to his old self now, he is timing the ball gracefully again. 12 comes off Sakariya's third over.
IPL 2021 live score: RCB 117-0 in 11 overs: RCB is on a roll tonight, another 10 run over for the Virat Kohli-led team. The required run-rate has now come under 7
RCB vs RR Live score: RCB 107-0 in 10 overs: Another good over for RCB, they picked up 11 runs from Mustfizur's second over. Padikkal is hitting everyone out of the park tonight.
Live score RCB vs RR: RCB 96-0 in 9 overs: It has been lovely to watch Devdutt Padikkal, he is hitting the ball as clean as a whistle. Rahul Tewatia was hit for two sixes in this over, he gave away 15 runs in total.
IPL 2021 live score: RCB 80-0 in 8 overs: Riyan Parag was brought in by Sanju Samson and the all-rounder gave away 14 runs in his first over. Padikkal hit him for a 6 and a 4.
RCB vs RR Live score: RCB 73-0 in 7.3 overs: FIFTY for Devdutt Padikkal, he has been in sublime touch tonight. Reached the landmark in just 27 balls.
Live score RCB vs RR: RCB 67-0 in 7 overs: Rahul Tewatia was introduced by Sanju Samson as RR continue to look for the breakthrough. It was for the first time since the second over that RR coneded less than 10 runs. RCB ahead at the first time-out
IPL 2021 live score: RCB 59-0 in 6 overs: It was a good over for Rajasthan Royals till the fifth ball, after that Padikkal hit Sakaria for a six over the wide long-on boundary.
RCB vs RR Live score: RCB 49-0 in 5 overs: Another good over for Royal Challengers Bangalore, this time they hit Mustafizur for 10 runs. Devdutt Padikkal looks in sublime touch.
Live score RCB vs RR: RCB 39-0 in 4 over: Chris Morris was introduced by Sanju Samson and he was welcomed with back-to-back boundaries by Devdutt Padikkal. However, Morris almost got Kohli out on the fourth ball but his leading edge fell in no man's land. Morris gave away 15 runs in his first over.
IPL 2021 live score: RCB 24-0 in 3 overs: In the battle between two Karnataka cricketers, Devdutt Padikkal has pipped Shreyas Gopal, for now at least. He hit Gopal for 9 runs in his second over. 10 runs conceded overall.
RCB vs RR Live score: RCB 14-0 in 2 overs: Chetan Sakariya, Rajasthan Royals' newest sensation was handed the ball by Sanju Samson and had a decent first over considering the conditions.
Live score RCB vs RR: RCB 8-0 in 1 over: A good first over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they scored 8 off the first over. RR introduced Shreyas Gopal who has a good record against Virat Kohli, however, the RCB captain won the contest this time.
RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a good start, both their openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal look in good touch, especially the southpaw. Padikkal has looked in sublime touch and he has taken the aggressor’s role in the match so far. He completed his first fifty of the season in just 27 balls.
PREVIEW
Kohli has been part of RCB since IPL got underway in 2008 and eventually was handed over the reins of the team. He led them to the final in 2016 where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Incidentally, that was the season when Kohli shattered records to score 973 runs in 16 innings – the most every in a single season of the league’s history.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB has been the best team in IPL 2021 so far. The biggest story of the season for them has been the re-emergence of Glenn Maxwell – the destructive batsman. He has fired in all three matches thus far with match-winning contributions of 39 (28 balls), 59 (41 balls) and 78 (49 balls). The Australian was in appalling form in the UAE last year scoring just 108 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 101.88. A change of jersey has worked wonders for Maxwell whose form is also helping AB de Villiers in the middle order releasing a bit of pressure from the South African great.
AB has played two match-defining knocks for RCB this season and is striking at almost 190 in the tournament. Virat Kohli has got a couple of 30s and will be looking for a big score against the Royals. RCB would be looking for a more substantial contribution from opener Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar in the top-order.
Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel have been the two standout bowlers for RCB this season. Patel has picked 9 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 5.75. Siraj has just picked a couple of wickets but been very restrictive giving away just 5.81 runs per over. The team needs more from their ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has just managed to take two wickets at an economy of 8.66.
Rajasthan Royals
The batting, as a unit, is failing the Royals this season. There have been some individual sparks but the batting has failed as a collective. Manan Vohra has failed at the top of the order with scores of 12, 9 and 14. The Royals have lost at least two wickets in the powerplay in each of their three encounters not able to build any momentum at the start. The middle order has given poor returns – Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube have not performed in two of the three matches. Parag has an aggregate of 30 at a strike rate of 130 odd while Dube has scored 42 at a rate of 100.
There have not been more than two substantial performances with the bat in any of the matches for the Royals – not good enough to beat top teams in the IPL. There have 13 failures out of the 21 times the top 7 has batted in the tournament. To add to their woes, Liam Livingstone has flown back to England citing the bio-bubble fatigue due to Covid-19.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here