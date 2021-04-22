RCB vs RR HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Today's Match: Padikkal Leads RCB to 10-wicket Win Over Rajasthan

RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a good start, both their openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal look in good touch, especially the southpaw. Padikkal has looked in sublime touch and he has taken the aggressor’s role in the match so far. He completed his first fifty of the season in just 27 balls.

PREVIEW

Kohli has been part of RCB since IPL got underway in 2008 and eventually was handed over the reins of the team. He led them to the final in 2016 where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Incidentally, that was the season when Kohli shattered records to score 973 runs in 16 innings – the most every in a single season of the league’s history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB has been the best team in IPL 2021 so far. The biggest story of the season for them has been the re-emergence of Glenn Maxwell – the destructive batsman. He has fired in all three matches thus far with match-winning contributions of 39 (28 balls), 59 (41 balls) and 78 (49 balls). The Australian was in appalling form in the UAE last year scoring just 108 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 101.88. A change of jersey has worked wonders for Maxwell whose form is also helping AB de Villiers in the middle order releasing a bit of pressure from the South African great.

AB has played two match-defining knocks for RCB this season and is striking at almost 190 in the tournament. Virat Kohli has got a couple of 30s and will be looking for a big score against the Royals. RCB would be looking for a more substantial contribution from opener Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar in the top-order.

Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel have been the two standout bowlers for RCB this season. Patel has picked 9 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 5.75. Siraj has just picked a couple of wickets but been very restrictive giving away just 5.81 runs per over. The team needs more from their ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has just managed to take two wickets at an economy of 8.66.

Rajasthan Royals

The batting, as a unit, is failing the Royals this season. There have been some individual sparks but the batting has failed as a collective. Manan Vohra has failed at the top of the order with scores of 12, 9 and 14. The Royals have lost at least two wickets in the powerplay in each of their three encounters not able to build any momentum at the start. The middle order has given poor returns – Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube have not performed in two of the three matches. Parag has an aggregate of 30 at a strike rate of 130 odd while Dube has scored 42 at a rate of 100.

There have not been more than two substantial performances with the bat in any of the matches for the Royals – not good enough to beat top teams in the IPL. There have 13 failures out of the 21 times the top 7 has batted in the tournament. To add to their woes, Liam Livingstone has flown back to England citing the bio-bubble fatigue due to Covid-19.

