RCB vs SRH, Abu Dhabi Weather Update, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore have already ensured their qualification in the playoffs but when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will have the chance to bolster their points tally and aim for a top 2 finish. One of the biggest reasons behind their success this season has been the form of Virat Kohli and the consistent Glenn Maxwell in the middle order.

The right-hander has scored three half-centuries in the last three games and he believes that the familiarity in his role has given him the freedom to express himself a lot better. “It’s something I probably had for Australia over a long period of time as well, which is probably why I have success over there. Coming to the RCB, they wanted me to do the exact same role,” he said after his superb innings in the last match.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have not had an entirely memorable campaign this year. They became the first side to be knocked out of the league and they will end last on the points table. Their biggest concern has been their batting and if they have to pose any challenges to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, they will have to step up and be counted.

Ahead of this very important match for RCB, let us take a look at the pitch and weather conditions for the RCB vs SRH match.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has been the best batting surface in this phase of the IPL. Stroke-makers should enjoy the pace and bounce and the bowlers too can extract assistance from the pitch if they are willing to bend their backs. We expect the nature of the 22-yards not to be any different this match and hence, the batsmen could enjoy themselves on this surface. Dew could play its part in the second innings which might coax the captain winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather

Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid and there are absolutely no chances of rain. The average temperature will be around the 40 to 42 degrees Celsius mark.

Highest score at this venue: 225/7

Lowest score at the venue: 87/10

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here