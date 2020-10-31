RCB vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs SRH Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs SRH Dream11 Captain / RCB vs SRH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a tough battle ahead of them when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 52nd match of the IPL 2020 |RCB are one of the favourites to make the playoffs and a win here will seal the deal. They will also try to be among the top two at the end of the group stage.

SRH still have a shot at making the final four and this match will be very important for them. However, their fate will also depend upon how other teams fare. In their last encounter, RCB defeated SRH by 10 runs. SRH will certainly want payback here.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

October 31 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RCB vs SRH IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs SRH IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan