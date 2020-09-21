RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs SRH Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs SRH Dream11 Captain / RCB vs SRH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Virat Kohli’s RCB, who finished dead last in the points table last year, will hope for a change of fortunes as they take on David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of IPL 2020 at Dubai Sports City stadium on Monday, September 21. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7.30pm.

The Royal Challengers have a power-packed batting line-up featuring Team India captain Virat Kohli, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and current Australia T20 and ODI skipper Aaron Finch. But Sunrisers Hyderabad, who reached the IPL Playoff in 2019, will pose a major threat with both bat and the ball as the likes of Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been top IPL performers.

RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score/ Scorecard

RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details

September 21 - 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dubai Sports City Stadium, Dubai.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad :-

Captain: Virat Kohli.

Vice-captain: David Warner.

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Aaron Finch.

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Parthiv Patel (WK), Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Royal Challengers: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem and Sandeep Sharma.