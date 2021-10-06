RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH match 52, October 6, 07:30 PM IST

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 6) in Abu Dhabi and this is what can be termed as an inconsequential match as RCB have already booked their spot in the play-offs and SRH have already been ousted from the tournament. However, this will not matter for RCB as Virat Kohli has already said that his side would look to win both their matches and aim for a top two finish.

Nothing seems to be right in the SRH camp. Their equations with David Warner have only soured over the last few weeks and we can well see a completely fresh squad at the auctions next year. Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as well as a number of experienced players in the squad could well be playing their last few matches for SRH and would want to bow out with some pride.

SRH’s morale is nothing to write home about and they would just want the season to end and RCB, on the other hand would want to carry the momentum they have found into the playoffs.

RCB vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in India.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between RCB vs SRH is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

RCB vs SRH Match Details

The RCB vs SRH match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 6, at 07:30 PM IST.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat

Batters: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB vs SRH Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, KS Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

