RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH match, April 23, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 IST

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 36 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to continue their winning momentum when they square off on Saturday night.

In their last IPL fixture, Bangalore had registered an 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, Bangalore posted a solid total of 181 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Their skipper Faf du Plessis played a stunning innings to score 96 runs off 64 balls. His innings was comprised of 11 boundaries and 2 sixes.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

In reply, Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up four wickets to restrict Lucknow to 163 runs in 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will come into the fixture against Bangalore after clinching five back-to-back wins in the ongoing season of IPL. In their last match, Kane Williamson’s men had beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs SRH Match Details

The RCB vs SRH match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai on Saturday, April 23, at 07:30 PM IST.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here