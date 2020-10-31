RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 52 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 52, Predicted XIs| Royal Challengers Bangalore played its first match of this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB defeated SRH by 10 runs in that match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Match 52, Predicted XIs: Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be witnessing the face-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 31. The 52nd match of IPL 2020 between RCB and SRH will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, have played well as of now in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. They are at the second position on the standings with 14 points. RCB have a strong batting and bowling line-up. Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Kohli provide strength to the batting line-up, while Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj make the bowling attack strong. Padikkal impressed cricket lovers with his batting in the previous match against Mumbai Indians. He scored 74 runs in 45 deliveries. RCB, however, lost the game to MI by five wickets. RCB in the upcoming fixture against SRH will try to make its chances stronger for qualifying for the next stage.

On the other hand, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to impress in this season of IPL. They are at the sixth position in the standings with 10 points. They have won five of the 12 matches they have played as of now in IPL 2020.

The chances of them qualifying for the next stage are bleak. However, the flicker of hope still remains after their win in the previous game. Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match defeated Delhi Capitals by 88 runs. Their decision to replace Jonny Bairstow with Wriddhiman Saha worked in favour of them. Saha scored 87 off 45 balls, playing a crucial role in SRH’s win. Warner and Manish Pandey also contributed with the bat. Apart from this, SRH’s bowling line-up is supported by Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Dale Steyn or Isuru Udana

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma