RCB vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 52: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore are assured of a playoffs spot, but when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 06, they would want to continue with the momentum and book a spot in the top two. Going into this match, RCB are placed third with 16 points from 12 games on the Indian Premier League points table.

RCB have two more matches to go in the league stage and if they win both these games, they will have 20 points and great chance to finish in the top two which is a great advantage to have in the playoffs.

SRH, on the other hand, have managed to win just the one match against the Rajasthan Royals in the second leg and have already been ousted from the tournament. However, they would be keen to win the remainder of the two matches and end their tournament with some semblance of respectability.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Wednesday, October 06 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi .

Where to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Line-up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, KS Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

