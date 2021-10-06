Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs: RCB Likely to Remain Unchanged, SRH Could Continue With Umran Malik

With IPL 2021 Play-off berth already in the bag, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently third on the list with 16 points to their name, two points below second-placed Chennai Super Kings. A win here would take them level on points with CSK and give them a chance of finishing in the top-two thereby giving themselves two chances of making it to the finals.

After suffering two defeats — against Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK at the start of the second leg, RCB bounced back in style, registering a hat-trick of wins to seal their place in the play-offs. A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group game against league leaders Delhi Capitals on Friday.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

RCB’s batters have looked good even though they have not registered a big score yet. Virat Kohli looked good during his stays in the middle and so did the Devdutt Padikkal against Punjab Kings. Their decision to spend big on Glenn Maxwell bore fruit as he has been terrific for them, scoring over 400 runs in 12 matches.

RCB’s bowling unit too have been faring well for them. While the likes of Mohammed Siraj, George Garton and Harshal Patel are doing the job in the pace department, Yuzvendra Chahal have been weaving magic with his spin.

On the other hand, it has been a season to forget for Sunrisers Hyderabad. A change in captain, and a change in venue also did not work for them as they languish right at the bottom of the points table. They have just two wins to their name, once in India and the other one against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

ALSO READ |MS Dhoni Set to Play IPL 2022, Will Play His ‘Farewell Game in Chennai

None of their batters who are playing for them have crossed the 250-run mark in IPL 2021. Jonny Bairstow is still their highest run-scorer this season with 248 runs to his name. In the bowling department, Jason Holder has handed them breakthroughs, but Indian bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul have disappointed. Rashid Khan remains SRH’s biggest weapon against any opposition, but he hasn’t had enough runs to play with most times.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here