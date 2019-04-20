Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

'RCB win match, Russell wins plaudits' - Twitter Goes Berserk After Kohli, Russell Fire

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 20, 2019, 12:12 AM IST
'RCB win match, Russell wins plaudits' - Twitter Goes Berserk After Kohli, Russell Fire

Having set the game up with a ton, Virat Kohli would have hoped for an easy win but it was not to be as Andre Russell nearly took the game away from them, hitting 65 in just 25 balls. Bangalore managed to win the game by 10 runs and stayed alive in the tournament.













Earlier, Royal Challengers were asked to bat first. Without AB de Villiers, it was a team which was going to depend on Virat Kohli even more and the captain led from the front.

























Earlier, Kohli played himself in while Moeen Ali went hammer and tongs to lift the side.

















In reply, KKR lost their top order in no time and things didn’t look promising for them as Dale Steyn picked two of the first three to fall.

















Andre Russell tried his best but always had too much to do.















First Published: April 20, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
