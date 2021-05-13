RCB Wins IPL 2021? This Reddit User Has the Answer

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 may have ended abruptly, but cricket fans still have the popular tournament on their minds.

This year’s IPL edition had to be suspended midway after few of the players tested positive for Covid-19 amid the deepening crisis of the second wave in the country. However, Reddit user Adish Jain decided to run a computer algorithm to analyse the results of the rest of the matches, and guess who won the tournament finally? And the winner is Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

According to the sports website Wisden, Adish’s simulation program used data of all the players for the last five years, and ran the code for this year’s edition. After this, the reddit user (u/VisibleAct) tested the simulation for the remainder of the season, and found RCB playing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final where the Kohli lads won by 50 runs to lift the trophy for the first time.

“I extracted each player’s past five years’ data for batsmen and bowlers. What kind of runs a batsman scored – singles, doubles, fours or sixes – what kind of runs the bowlers leaked, against what bowling did a batsman thrive, when they scored their runs – powerplay, middle overs or death,” Adish said about the in-depth research he undertook to find a simulation-run winner of IPL 2021.

Adish’s computer code left out Mumbai Indians (MI) from the play-offs after marginally losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on net run rate. The final four teams, according to Adish’s simulation program, were RCB on top followed by DC with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and PBKS sharing the 3rd and 4th spot respectively.

In the real world, the uncertainty over the future of this IPL season still looms as Covid situation in India continues to remain grim.

29 league matches were played till May 02 before the suspension, the last being between DC and PBKS which was won by the former by seven wickets. On the points table, DC retained the top spot with 12 points followed by CSK with 5 wins. RCB, which won the tournament in Adish’s algorithm, was at third, and MI at fourth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, which started poorly this season, is languishing at the bottom after it won only one of the seven matches it played.

