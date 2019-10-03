Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

457/6 (126.4)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

4th T20I: MAL VS VAN

live
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

03 Oct, 201912:15 IST

RCB's Celebrity Drummer Arrested for Betting Involvement in KPL

Bhavesh Bafna, a ‘celebrity drummer’ that has entertained crowds on behalf of RCB in the IPL, and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Karnataka Premier League as well has been arrested by Bangalore Central Crime Branch (CCB) following an investigation into the betting and illegal approach of a player in the 2019 KPL.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
RCB's Celebrity Drummer Arrested for Betting Involvement in KPL

Bhavesh Bafna, a ‘celebrity drummer’ that has entertained crowds on behalf of RCB in the IPL, and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Karnataka Premier League as well has been arrested by Bangalore Central Crime Branch (CCB) following an investigation into the betting and illegal approach of a player in the 2019 KPL.

According to an Indian Express report, Bafna allegedly acted as a middle-man for bookies in Delhi and Mumbai, and the specific charge against him is of enticing childhood friend Bhavesh Gulecha, a fast bowler for Bellary Tuskers to give away more than 10 runs in an over in a match. The carrot of an IPL contract was dangled in front of Gulecha, as well as two lakh rupees in advance if he agreed to meet a Delhi based bookie called Sanyam to fix a deal. Gulecha spurned the approach.

“In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation in the KPL match fixing scandal, an FIR has been registered against two bookies Bhavesh Bafna and Sanyam for trying to fix matches. They approached a Bellary Tuskers bowler to give more than 10 runs per over but the bowler refused,” joint commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Patil said as per the report.

Recently, owner of KPL team Belagavi Panthers Asfak Ali Thara was also arrested by the CCB for being involved in a betting racket in the league in August.

Bafna’s name thus came up during the probe into the Belagavi Panthers owner Thara’s involvement in fixing, with the latter being arrested after many weeks of interrogation. A tours and travels businessman by profession, Thara had bought the Panthers team in 2017, winning the league that very year, and boasts of Manish Pandey as its most high profile player. Since the investigation was opened, players and officials of other KPL teams have been questioned as well.

While the police say that there is no evidence to prove that matches in the 2019 KPL were fixed, as many as 12 players are suspected of being in touch with Thara surrounding betting related activities.

Initially, it was on the basis on inputs provided by the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit that the probe into betting during the KPL was opened, not many days after allegations of betting and match-fixing emerged in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.​

bhavesh bafnaiplkplRCB

Related stories

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 3:34 PM IST

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Sets Up Committee to Investigate Alleged Match-fixing Approaches
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:01 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Sets Up Committee to Investigate Alleged Match-fixing Approaches

BCCI Extends Match-fixing Crackdown to Regional Leagues
Cricketnext Staff | September 25, 2019, 2:16 PM IST

BCCI Extends Match-fixing Crackdown to Regional Leagues

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

MEX v ARG
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

URU v CHI
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

PER v COL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

CHI v BRA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

URU v MEX
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

BRA v PER
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

COL v ARG
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more