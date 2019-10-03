RCB's Celebrity Drummer Arrested for Betting Involvement in KPL
Bhavesh Bafna, a ‘celebrity drummer’ that has entertained crowds on behalf of RCB in the IPL, and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Karnataka Premier League as well has been arrested by Bangalore Central Crime Branch (CCB) following an investigation into the betting and illegal approach of a player in the 2019 KPL.
