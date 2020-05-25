Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

RCB's Social Media Handle Throws Another Challenge for Netizens, This Time a Tricky One

The social media page of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore is making sure to entertain netizens. In their latest online challenge, RCB shared a throwback picture featuring bowler Navdeep Saini and batsman Quinton-de-Kock.

Trending Desk |May 25, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
RCB’s Social Media Handle Throws Another Challenge for Netizens, This Time a Tricky One

The social media page of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore is making sure to entertain netizens. In their latest online challenge, RCB shared a throwback picture featuring bowler Navdeep Saini and batsman Quinton-de-Kock.

However, the picture is not a perfect one, as told by RCB. “Here's a tricky one for all you Challengers! Can you spot what is wrong with this image? #PlayBold #MondayMashUp”.

The users were quick to spot the error. A user described in the comment section, “Navdeep Saini, he made his debut when VIVO was the sponsor of IPL, i.e after 2016. The picture of an edition before 2016 as PEPSI is the sponsor (can be seen on boundary rope advertisement).”

Another one pointed out, “When Qdk played for DD Saini hadn't even made his debut to The IPL Saini entered in 2019 when Qdk played for MI so the whole pic is wrong.! Or created.?”

Well, the picture, which seems to have been clicked before 2016, has been edited to add Navdeep Saini. From sponsors to the players, the picture seems to be a mismatch in every sense.

De Kock has played for four teams in the IPL so far, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. He made his IPL debut in 2013.

Meanwhile, Saini made his IPL debut in 2017 with Delhi Daredevils. He was later bought by RCB in the following year.

Delhi DaredevilsIndian Premier Leagueiplnavdeep sainiQuinton de KockRoyal Challengers Bangalore

