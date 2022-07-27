RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS Italy Super Series 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Rome, 4 PM IST Wednesday

RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s RCC vs ALB ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Match 11 between Roma CC vs Albano: ECS Italy Super Series 2022 will see Roma Cricket Club clashing against Albano on Wednesday, July 27. The exciting encounter will take place at the Roma Cricket Ground.
RCC were absolutely dominant in the ECS T10 Bologna league that concluded earlier this month. Under new skipper Sujith Rillagodage, they will be a force to reckon with in the tournament. RCC boasts a strong squad with power hitters like Crishan Kalugamage and Denham Seneviratne leading the batting unit.
Meanwhile, Albano has had a horrific start to the tournament having lost all the four matches they have played till now. They had to face defeat in their opening two fixtures against Fresh Tropical and then were thumped by Jinnah Brescia in the next two encounters. The side has to get back to the drawing board and find a way to get back to winning ways before it’s too late.
RCC will be hoping to get a crucial win going ahead in the campaign while Albano will desperately try to open their account on Wednesday.
Ahead of the match between Roma CC vs Albano; here is everything you need to know:
RCC vs ALB Telecast
The match between Roma CC and Albano will not be telecast in India.
RCC vs ALB Live Streaming
The match between Roma CC and Albano will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
RCC vs ALB Match Details
The RCC vs ALB match will be played at Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on Wednesday, July 27, at 4:00 pm IST.
RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Dinidu Marage
Vice-Captain: Jasdeep Singh
Suggested Playing XI for RCC vs ALB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Hardeep Singh-I, Sujith Rillagodage
Batters: Dinidu Marage, Ajay Kumar, Prabath Ekneligoda, Anmol Singh
All-rounders: Jorawar Singh, Rahat Ahmed
Bowlers: Jasdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Thakshila Korale
Roma CC vs Albano Possible XIs
Roma Cricket Club Predicted Line-up: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka
Albano Predicted Line-up: Hardeep Singh-I (wk), Vijay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Parveen Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh
