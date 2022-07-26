RCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction: Roma CC vs Cricket Stars, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for RCC vs CRS ECS T10 Italy 2022, RCC vs CRS T20I match, July 26, Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, 12:00 pm IST

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s RCC vs CRS ECS T10 Italy 2022 match between Roma CC vs Cricket Stars: Roma CC (RCC) will clash against Cricket Stars (CRS) in the fifth fixture of the ECS Italy League 2022 on Tuesday, July 26 at the Roma Cricket Ground.

Roma CC will kick off their season against CRS and will be hoping to secure another championship trophy to their cabinet. RCC were outstanding in the ECS T10 Rome and were crowned champions of the tournament earlier this month. Sujith Rillagodage will continue to lead the side and will hope to start the proceedings on a winning note.

Meanwhile, Cricket Stars are coming into this match fresh off a thrilling victory over Jinnah Brescia by 8 wickets. They will look to prolong their winning run and extend their lead at the top of the points table. Opener Manpreet Singh has looked in fine touch with the bat as he has already accumulated 59 runs in 2 matches at an impressive strike rate of 183.90.

The match will be an enthralling fixture as both sides will be looking to win when they meet on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Roma CC vs Cricket Stars; here is everything you need to know:

RCC vs CRS Telecast

The ECS T10 Italy 2022 match between Roma CC and Cricket Stars will not be telecast in India.

RCC vs CRS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Italy 2022 match between Roma CC and Cricket Stars will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RCC vs CRS Match Details

The RCC vs CRS match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome, Italy on Tuesday, July 26 at 12:00 pm IST.

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dinidu Marage

Vice-Captain: Prabath Ekneligoda

Suggested Playing XI for RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sujith Rillagodage, Nasir Ramzan

Batsmen: Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Abdul Rehman

All-rounders: Crishan Kalugamage, Dinidu Marage, Attiq Rehman

Bowlers: Nalain Haider, Thakshila Korale, Haseeb Khan

Roma CC vs Cricket Stars Possible Starting XI:

Roma Cricket Club Predicted Line-up: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka

Cricket Stars Predicted Line-up: Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider

