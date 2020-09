RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 Best Picks / RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 Captain / RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Royal CC Lisbon will be up against Amigos CC Ansiao in the next match in ECS T10 Cartaxo league on Tuesday, September 22.

ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao outing will commence from 5:00 PM at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo. Today is the first time that Amigos CC Ansiao will be playing in the league. This will be their second outing of the day.

Royal CC Lisbon have played one match till now. The team on September 21 lost the match against Rossio CC. The Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.

ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

RCCL vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo, R Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao: Match Details

September 22 - 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo, RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao

RCCL vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon Cricket playing 11 against Amigos CC Ansiao: Manjeet Singh, Sanjeev- Kumar, Raju Singh, Mandeep- Singh Jr, Amandeep- Singh, Sukhwinder- Singh Jr, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj- Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan

RCCL vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo Rossio CC playing 11 against Royal CC Lisbon: Greg Bullock, Raghu Raghu, Chris Redhead, Hemant Khoba, Neeraj Kumar, Edward Ballard, Kevin Merritt, Clive Worth, Andrew Dudfield, John Zinkus, Mubeen Tariq