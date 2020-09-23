RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueMatch Ended216/7(20.0) RR 10.8
RR
CSK200/6(20.0) RR 10.8
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- One-off Test - 21 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 2nd ODI - 29 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd ODI - 31 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Hobart
- One-off T20I - 2 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:30 IST - Sydney
RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Best Picks / RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Captain / RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 23, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Royal CC Lisbon will have their task cut out when they take on the table toppers Malo CC Vilamoura in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo series. The MCCV have emerged as the top contender of the title after winning all three matches it played, owing to its strong performance in both batting and bowling departments so far in the tournament. Whereas, RCCL have failed to impress, losing both the matches it has played. Batting has specially been the area of concern for them. They will need to bring their 'A' game if they are to have the slightest chance in the match. MCCV are the clear favourites here.
RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Live Score / Scorecard
RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Match Details
September 23 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura captain: Muhammad Adnan
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura vice-captain: Parwinder Singh
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura wicketkeeper: Jayesh Popat
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura batsmen: Mian Shahid, Zafar Ali, Jasbinder Singh
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura all-rounders: Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Gurpreet Singh, Arpitkumar Yadav
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura bowlers: Syed Maisam , Sulaman Mian, Onkar Singh, Sukhwinder Singh.
RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon playing 11 against Malo CC Vilamoura: Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar (WK), Gurpreet Singh, Arpitkumar Yadav, Sukhwinder Singh, Onkar Singh
RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura playing 11 against Royal CC Lisbon: Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Jayesh Popat (WK), Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Syed Maisam, Sulaman Mian
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
