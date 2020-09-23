RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Best Picks / RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Captain / RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Royal CC Lisbon will have their task cut out when they take on the table toppers Malo CC Vilamoura in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo series. The MCCV have emerged as the top contender of the title after winning all three matches it played, owing to its strong performance in both batting and bowling departments so far in the tournament. Whereas, RCCL have failed to impress, losing both the matches it has played. Batting has specially been the area of concern for them. They will need to bring their 'A' game if they are to have the slightest chance in the match. MCCV are the clear favourites here.

RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Match Details

September 23 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura captain: Muhammad Adnan

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura vice-captain: Parwinder Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura wicketkeeper: Jayesh Popat

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura batsmen: Mian Shahid, Zafar Ali, Jasbinder Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura all-rounders: Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Gurpreet Singh, Arpitkumar Yadav

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team for Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura bowlers: Syed Maisam , Sulaman Mian, Onkar Singh, Sukhwinder Singh.

RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon playing 11 against Malo CC Vilamoura: Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar (WK), Gurpreet Singh, Arpitkumar Yadav, Sukhwinder Singh, Onkar Singh

RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura playing 11 against Royal CC Lisbon: Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Jayesh Popat (WK), Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Syed Maisam, Sulaman Mian