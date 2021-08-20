RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 20, 4:30 pm IST Friday

RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between RC Dresden and BSC Rehberge 1945: RC Dresden will go head-to-head against BSC Rehberge 1945 in the 19th and 20th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the RC Dresden eV in Dresden on August 20, Friday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

RC Dresden and BSC Rehberge 1945 are enjoying an outstanding run in the ECS T10 Dresden 2021. Both the teams have secured victory in five league matches each out of six games played. RC Dresden are sitting at the second position in the Group A points table while BSC Rehberge are currently atop the standings due to a better net run rate.

RC Dresden are coming into the contest on Friday after scripting a victory against FC Viktoria by three wickets. BSC Rehberge 1945, on the other hand, won their most recent match against Fuchse Berlin Lions by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between RC Dresden and BSC Rehberge 1945; here is everything you need to know:

RCD vs BSCR Telecast

The RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge 1945 match will not be broadcast in India.

RCD vs BSCR Live Streaming

The match between RCD vs BSCR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

RCD vs BSCR Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between RC Dresden and BSC Rehberge 1945 at the RC Dresden eV in Dresden on August 20, Friday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Javed Iqbal

Vice-captain - Sajid Liaqat

Suggested Playing XI for RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mustafa Khan Yousefzai

Batsmen: Sandeep Kamboj, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kapil Chandnani, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Hossain Mobarak

All-rounders: Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan

Bowlers: Belal Zadran, Javed Iqbal, Farid Shah

RCD vs BSCR Probable XIs

RC Dresden: Nilakantha Sahoo, Azam Rajput, Mustafa Khan, Hammad Ali, Vikas Manjunatha, Tamaljit Day(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Foqrul Islam, Rahul Grover, Sandeep Kamboj (C), Kapil Chandnani

BSC Rehberge 1945: Javed Rana(c), Ali Butt, Sadiq Sabah(wk), Yousaf Khan, Imran Chaudhry, Nadjibullah Yasser, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Sajid Liaqat, Luqman Jafer, Saeed Sahil, Nadeem Hassan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here