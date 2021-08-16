RCD vs FBL Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 16, 12:30 PM IST

RCD vs FBL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between Rugby Cricket Dresden and Fuchse Berlin Lions: After Malmo, the European Cricket Series (ECS) now moves to Dresden. The ECS T10 Dresden 2021 tournament will see as many as ten teams fighting to lift the coveted trophy. The ten teams will be divided into twogroup of five each, namely Group A and Group B. All the matches of the T10 Championship will be conducted at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden.

Rugby Cricket Dresden will lock horns with Fuchse Berlin Lions in the 1st and 2nd matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 16, Monday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively.

Rugby Cricket Dresden is considered one of the most competent and consistent cricket groups of East Germany. The team made their debut in the ECS T10 Dresden last year and immediately made headlines with their impressive performance. Rugby ended up with a bronze medal last season.

The franchise is expected to deliver a spectacular performance this year too. Fuchse Berlin Lions, on the other hand, will be making their ECS debut on Monday. Though the team is relatively new, they can spring a surprise for the viewers.

Ahead of the match between Rugby Cricket Dresden and Fuchse Berlin Lions; here is everything you need to know:

RCD vs FBL Telecast

The Rugby Cricket Dresden vs Fuchse Berlin Lions match will not be broadcast in India.

RCD vs FBL Live Streaming

The match between RCD vs FBL will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RCD vs FBL Match Details

The first match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between Rugby Cricket Dresden and Fuchse Berlin Lions at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 16, Mondayday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

RCD vs FBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sandeep Kamboj

Vice-captain - Kapil Chandani

Suggested Playing XI for RCD vs FBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Indika Gunasekara

Batsmen: Shahrukh Khan, Chamila Bandara, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Sandeep Kamboj, Kapil Chandani

All-rounders: Ganidu Arumadura, Duleep Kodithuwakku

Bowlers: Nauman Stanikzai, Rahul Grover, Praveen Nattramilarasu

RCD vs FBL Probable XIs

Rugby Cricket Dresden: Shahrukh Khan, Amrit Pal, Vivek Nandkumar, Gulzar Rasool, Roman Sahar, Shanku Bhowmick, Almas Tariq, Bilal Sheikh, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandani

Fuchse Berlin Lions: Shamal Hydari, Neel Ranasinghe, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Tharanga Loku Liyana, Chamila Bandara, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ganidu Arumadura, Praveen Nattramilarasu, Indika Gunasekara, Shamal Hydari, Nauman Stanikzai

