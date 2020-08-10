RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Dresden RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 10, 2020

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden | European Cricket Series Dresden provides an opportunity for numerous German internationals on five teams from eastern Germany, including the capital city Berlin, to display their skills to a global audience. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles feature over five days in 24 fast and furious T10 matches to establish the European Series Dresden Champions. European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said: “RC Dresden is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put local talent on the map.
RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden Match Details
August 10 – 12:30 PM IST from Ostrapark Ground.
RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden My Dream11 Team
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Nizamul Islam
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga (CAPTAIN)
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sandeep Kamboj (VICE CAPTAIN), Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Rahul Grover, Ananthu Ajikumar
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
RC Dresden : Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Ashwin Prakash, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Syed Waqar Hussain
USG Chemnitz : Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Bashir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan
Follow @CricketNext for more
RCD vs USGC Dream11/RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction/RCD vs USGC Dream11 team/RCD vs USGC Dream11 top picks/RCD vs USGC/Dream11/RCD vs USGC Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Dresden RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 10, 2020
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCD vs USGC Dream11 Best Picks / RCD vs USGC Dream11 Captain / RCD vs USGC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings