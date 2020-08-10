Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Dresden RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 10, 2020

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCD vs USGC Dream11 Best Picks / RCD vs USGC Dream11 Captain / RCD vs USGC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Dresden RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 10, 2020

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden | European Cricket Series Dresden provides an opportunity for numerous German internationals on five teams from eastern Germany, including the capital city Berlin, to display their skills to a global audience. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles feature over five days in 24 fast and furious T10 matches to establish the European Series Dresden Champions. European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said: “RC Dresden is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put local talent on the map.

RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden Match Details

August 10 – 12:30 PM IST from Ostrapark Ground.

RCD vs USGC ECS T10 Dresden My Dream11 Team

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Nizamul Islam

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga (CAPTAIN)

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sandeep Kamboj (VICE CAPTAIN), Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Rahul Grover, Ananthu Ajikumar

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

RC Dresden : Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Ashwin Prakash, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Syed Waqar Hussain

USG Chemnitz : Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Bashir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan

Follow @CricketNext for more

RCD vs USGC Dream11/RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction/RCD vs USGC Dream11 team/RCD vs USGC Dream11 top picks/RCD vs USGC/Dream11/RCD vs USGC Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips

dream11ECS T10 DresdenECS T10 Dresden live scoreECS T10 Dresden live streamingECS T10 Dresden scorecardFantasy TipsRCD vs USGC live score

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more