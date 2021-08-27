RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match, August 27, 12:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: RCD vs USGC dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz August 27, 12:30 PM IST

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz:

RC Dresden will lock horns with USG Chemnitz in the first quarter-final match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. The highly-anticipated game will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 27, Friday at 12:30 PM IST.

RC Dresden confirmed a spot in the quarter-final after finishing second on the Group A points table. The team won five out of their eight league games. However, RC Dresden might be low on confidence as they didn’t end the group stage on a good note. The team lost their last two league matches against BSC Rehberge by nine runs and eight wickets respectively.

USG Chemnitz, on the other hand, ended up in third place in the Group B points table. They secured victory in five league games while losing three matches. Just like RC Dresden, USG Chemnitz also lost their last group game. The team was outclassed by Berlin International Cricket Academy by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz; here is everything you need to know:

RCD vs USGC Telecast

The RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz match will not be broadcasted in India.

RCD vs USGC Live Streaming

The match between BRI and BICA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

RCD vs USGC Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 27, Friday at 12:30 PM IST.

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kapil Chandnani

Vice-Captain- Sandeep Kamboj

Suggested Playing XI for RCD vs USGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mustafa Khan

Batsmen: Samad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Hossain Mobarak

All-rounders: Sandeep Kamboj, Kapil Chandnani, Abdul Andar

Bowlers: Nilakantha Sahoo, Belal Zadran, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Tharun Ega

RCD vs USGC Probable XIs:

RC Dresden: Shahrukh Khan, Hossain Mobarak, Sandeep Kamboj (C), Gulzar Rasool, Belal Zadran, Kapil Chandnani, Vivek Nandkumar, Nilakantha Sahoo, Azam Rajput, Mustafa Khan, Arun Harkanchi (WK)

USG Chemnitz: Sandeep Gowda (WK), Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Abdul Andar, Rohit Babbar, Sibaji Roy, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Tharun Ega, Adith Narayanan, Rajesh Nagaraja (C), Samad Stanikzai

