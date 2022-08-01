RCD vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Dresden 2022 match, August 01, 04:00 PM IST

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 match between RC Dresden and FC Viktoria Berlin: In the second match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022, RC Dresden will be squaring off against FC Viktoria Berlin at the Rugby cricket Dresden eV on Monday. Both the teams have picked a solid squad for the competition and will be eager to get off to a promising start.

RC Dresden are a heavy batting side. They have an explosive top-order in the form of Mustafa Khan and skipper Sandeep Kamboj. Ijaz Ahmed and Belal Zadran will also be crucial for the team and they are expected to make good contributions with the bat.

Coming to FC Viktoria Berlin, they are coming into the tournament with decent form. The team won two of its last four games. Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje, and Talal Khan will be the players to watch out for from the Berlin team.

Ahead of the match between RC Dresden and FC Viktoria Berlin, here is everything you need to know:

RCD vs VIK Telecast

RC Dresden vs FC Viktoria Berlin game will not be telecast in India

RCD vs VIK Live Streaming

The RCD vs VIK fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

RCD vs VIK Match Details

The RC Dresden and FC Viktoria Berlin will play against each other at Rugby cricket Dresden eV, Dresden in Germany at 04:00 PM IST on August 01, Monday.

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Talal Khan

Vice-Captain – Karan Patil

Suggested Playing XI for RCD vs VIK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shahbaz Muhammad

Batters: Javed Haider, Ijaz Ahmed, Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje

All-rounders: Karan Patil, Amrit Pal, Talal Khan

Bowlers: Ganesh Patil, Shahrukh Khan, Shoib Akhtar

RCD vs VIK Probable XIs:

RC Dresden: Mustafa Khan, Belal Zadran, Javed Haider, Ijaz Ahmed, Amrit Pal, Faisal Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Almas Tariq, Ganesh Patil, Karan Patil, Shahrukh Khan

FC Viktoria Berlin: Asif Sayed, Naeem Yousaf, Munir Hussain, Shahbaz Muhammad, Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje, Parshant Godara, Talal Khan, Zeeshan Sahi, Andi Mirza, Shoaib Akhtar.

