RD vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For VCA T20 2021 Match, October 20, 1:30 PM IST

RD vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Red and VCA Green: VCA Red and go one-on-one against VCA Green in the second semi-final match of the VCA T20 2021. The much-hyped semi-final game will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 01:30 pm IST on October 20, Wednesday. Both the teams are going neck-to-neck in the T20 competition so far.

The first match between VCA Red and VCA Green saw Red scripting a victory by 41 runs while Green made a comeback by winning the second game by 13 runs. It will be exciting to see who wins the contest between Red and Green by winning the semi-final game.

Red finished at second place in the standings with six victories and four defeats. The team didn’t enjoy an ideal end to their group stage as they were beaten by VCA Yellow by ten runs. Green, on the other hand, capped off the group stage with five victories and five losses to their credit.

Ahead of the match between VCA Red and VCA Green; here is everything you need to know:

RD vs GRN Telecast

VCA Red vs VCA Green game will not be telecast in India

RD vs GRN Live Streaming

The match between VCA Red and VCA Green will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RD vs GRN Match Details

VCA Red vs VCA Green contest will be conducted at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 01:30 pm IST on October 20, Wednesday.

RD vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreeyog Pawar

Vice-captain: Himanshu Joshi

Suggested Playing XI for RD vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Gill, Shreeyog Pawar, Akshay Kolhar

All-rounders: Himanshu Joshi, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade

Bowlers: Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi

RD vs GRN Probable XIs

VCA Red: Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Varun Palandurkar, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Swapnil Bandiwar, Himanshu Joshi, Vaibhav Chandekar, Tanmay Kale, Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade

VCA Green: Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Atharva Taide, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Gill, Harsh Dubey, Rajneesh Gurbani, Sanket Subhedar, Aditya Khilote, Shreeyog Pawar, Aman Khan(wk)

