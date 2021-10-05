RD vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s VCA T20 2021 Match No. 2 between VCA Reds vs VCA Sky Blue, October 5, 01:30 PM IST

RD vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 between VCA Reds vs VCA Sky Blue: The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) T20 2021 tournament commenced on Tuesday, October 5. The 17-day affair will see six-teams registered under VCA fight for the coveted T20 trophy. In the second match of day one, VCA Reds will lock horns with VCA Sky Blue on Tuesday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. The VCA T20 tournament will provide a good opportunity for the youngsters to prove themselves and make it to the senior state team in the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Jitesh Sharma will led the Reds, while VCA Sky Blues will be led by Shalabh Shrivastava and both sides have good players in their squads. Himanshu Joshi, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Kolhar and Jitesh Sharma are the key players for the VCA Reds. On the other hand,Ankush Wakode, Akshay Agrawal, Ganesh Satish and Mayank Jassoreare the important players from the VCA Sky Blue unit.

Ahead of the match between VCA Reds vs VCA Sky Blue; here is everything you need to know:

RD vs SKB Telecast

Unfortunately, VCA T20 2021 matches will not be televised.

RD vs SKB Live Streaming

Fans can live stream the RD vs SKB match on the FanCode app and website.

RD vs SKB Match Details

The Match No. 2 match of the VCA T20 2021 tournament will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Tuesday, October 5. The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST.

RD vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ankush Wakode

Vice-Captain: Jitesh Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for RD vs SKB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Akshay Agarwal, Akshay Kolhar, Himanshu Joshi

All-rounders: Ankush Wakode, Ganesh Satish, Mayank Jassore, Nachiket Bhute

Bowlers: Parth Rekhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Suraj Rai

RD vs SKB Probable XIs:

VCA Reds: Jitesh Sharma, Akash Kumar, Himanshu Joshi, Akshay Kolhar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Nachiket Bhute, Aman Mokhade, Varun Palandurkar, Swapnil Bandiwar, Parth Rekhade, Rohit Dattatraya

VCA Sky Blue: Urvesh Patel, Akshay Agarwal, Shalabh Shrivastava, Khushal Pimpalkar, Ankush Wakode, Mayank Jassore, Ganesh Satish, Satyam Bhoyar, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma

