RD vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 12, 01:30 pm IST

RD vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Red vs VCA Sky Blue: In the 16th match of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Red will cross swords with VCA Sky Blue at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, on Tuesday, October 12. The match between VCA Red and VCA Sky Blue is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm (IST). The ongoing domestic tournament of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) is not getting televised in India, yet the fans can get the regular update about today’s match on FanCode app and website.

The VCA Red team is in red hot form in the ongoing event, winning four out of their opening five games. On the other hand, VCA Sky Blue are having a mixed season. They have managed to collect just eight points from their first five games.

Date, time, venue and telecast; here are all the details you need to know about today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Red and VCA Sky Blue:

RD vs SKB Telecast

The match between RD vs SKB is not televised in India

RD vs SKB Live Streaming

The match between RD vs SKB can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

RD vs SKB Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, October 12 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The RD vs SKB match will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

RD vs SKB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mohit Kale

Vice-captain: Sanjay Raghunath

RD vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Yash Rathod-II, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Himanshu Joshi, Vaibhav Chandekar

All-rounders: Ravi Jangid, Aman Mokhade

Bowlers: Siddesh Neral, Parth Rekhade, Swapnil Bandiwar

RD vs SKB probable playing XI:

VCA Red Predicted Playing XI: Jitesh Sharma (wk), Himanshu Joshi, Mandar Mahale, Vaibhav Chandekar, Nachiket Bhute, Varun Palandurkar, Aman Mokhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Parth Rekhade, Dushyant Tekan, Tanmay Kale

VCA Sky Blue Predicted Playing XI: Yash Rathod-II (wk), Mohit Kale (c), Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Nayan Chavan, Saurabh Thubrikar, Ravi Jangid, Hemant Bajpai, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar

