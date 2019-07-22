‘Reached a Point Where We Couldn’t Win’ – Lanning Defends Final Day Approach

Australia captain Meg Lanning defended their decision to not put England back in to chase despite having a sizeable lead from the first innings in the one-off Women’s Ashes Test, saying the match had reached a point where they couldn’t win it.
In the second innings, Australia didn’t look to attack much and ended the day at 230/7, with the overall lead standing at 375 on the final day of the Test.
"We thought about [declaring] and had a good chat about what our options were, and whether we could force a result but we looked at how many overs were left, especially given how many wickets were falling,” Lanning said on Sunday after the match.
"Test cricket is supposed to be hard and a tough battle, and I think that’s exactly what it was. Both teams were trying to get an advantage. I don’t think it was entirely either team’s fault where we ended up in the game.
“At different points, we were trying to win it; we just lost time throughout and it got to a point where we felt we couldn’t win the game."
Nevertheless, the Australian skipper was pleased with the fact that they were able to retain the Ashes but wants to do well in the T20I matches to ensure no encore of the 8-8 score-line that took place in 2017.
"It’s a good position to be in. We came here firstly to retain the Ashes, but we still feel like we’ve got a bit to achieve on this tour."
"We finished eight-all in the Ashes series in Australia in 2017 and we don’t want to feel like that again. We know England will come back pretty hard, and they’re a good T20 side, so it’s not going to be easy."
