'Reaching in 10 Mins' - Sonu Sood Responds After Suresh Raina Requests Oxygen Cylinder For COVID-19 Positive Aunt

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has responded to the request of former India cricketer Suresh Raina after he tweeted out a post asking for oxygen cylinder for his relative in Meerut on Thursday. Raina, who was part of IPL 2021, had shared medical details of his COVID-19 positive aunt who has been hospitalised with severe lung infection.

“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt,” Raina had posted and also tagged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in it.

Soon, Sood, who has been quite active on the social media platform coming to the aid of those facing medical emergencies, asked Raina about the details, promising to provide the cylinder which he later said has been sent.

“Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered,” Sood tweeted and in another tweet confirmed writing “Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai.”

Sood has been extending helping hand through his foundation arranging oxygen for several covid-19 patients.

Raina was representing Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 which was postponed on Tuesday after several cricketers belonging to various franchises were tested positive for coronavirus. The teams have been since arranging for the safe passage of its cricketers and support staff who had gathered from different parts of the world.

Raina retired from international cricket last year and also missed the IPL 2020 which was held entirely in UAE. The left-handed batter had in fact reached UAE with the CSK contingent before returning home.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here