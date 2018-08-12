India vs England: Kohli Admits Team Combination Was a 'Bit Off', Ganguly Bats for Pant in Third Test

Loading...
Here are some of the reactions after after India's humiliating loss at Lord's -
Virat Kohli
"We are not very proud with the way we played (in this Test) to be honest. First time in last five Tests we've been completely outplayed but when a team plays like that they deserve to be on the winning side. We cannot crib about such things (weather), have to counter the conditions as and when they come to you. We won't sit around and say that we didn't have the best of conditions. Their (England) bowlers were relentless with the ball and kept hitting the right areas. Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable and I think we got the combination a bit off before the game."
Joe Root
"We did fantastic from the very first ball and our bowling unit were exceptional throughout the whole game. We probably did have the conditions throughout but you still have to go out there perform and ask the right questions of the batsman. We are really pleased for Woaksey as he has shown how talented he is with the bat. It was great to see him come back into the side and perform the way that he did, it is great to see him reap the rewards. We are in a really good position at the moment but we are going to make sure that we don't take anything for granted."
Chris Woakes
"(I am) obviously delighted that we won the match inside four days. For me, scoring a century and getting on the honours' board is something that will stay with me forever. Finally, it has started to sink in a bit, I wish I had sunk it up more in the middle but it all went by in a flash. I was a bit nervous from 80 onwards, but Jonny (Bairstow) calmed me down a bit, which is funny because usually I calm him down. It has been an amazing game and a complete performance from the team, which makes the win even more special."
Stuart Broad
"I think it was a powerful performance from the team, which was right up there (with the best). After the last Test, it was great of us to come at Lord's with the same amount of intensity and energy and we got the best of the conditions as well. The clouds seemed to work for us and also the sun was out when we were batting. We (England bowlers) didn't give India too many freebies. We made Pujara work so hard for his runs. 87 balls, I think. He's a world class batsman with an average of 50, but there was always a ball with the batsman's name written on it. It was a really strong performance by all our bowlers."
Sourav Ganguly
"It is difficult to understand (Indian dismissals) and the worst bit is that there are three Test matches to go (in the series) and I don't know how they will solve their problems (against the England fast bowlers). There is not a lot that the Indian team can do for the next Test, maybe they can bring Shikhar Dhawan back in the side, speak to Cheteshwar Pujara that it is good that he survived 70 deliveries, but the team needs runs off so many deliveries to relieve some of the pressure on the other batsmen. I think Rishabh Pant has to come into this side as Dinesh Karthik looks woefully out-of-form. I saw him (Karthik) in the nets in the morning and he couldn't put bat to ball. I think a left-hander in the side will help the team and Pant isn't scarred by India's losses and he is also capable of changing the course of a game."
First Published: August 12, 2018, 11:16 PM IST