Read Hashim Amla’s Heartfelt Note for ‘Legend’ Dale Steyn

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday, August 31, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to break the news to his followers by sharing a few snaps from his international career along with his announcement letter. Moments after his announcement, the past and present players of the game extended their greetings to Steyn and wished him a happy retirement.

While former South African skipper AB de Villiers hailed him as a “legend forever", veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson termed him as the “best bowler” he has ever come across in his career.However, one wish that stood out the most from the plethora of other messages came from veteran South African Hashim Amla, who penned down a heart-touching note for Steyn.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTP0AGijTu_/

Along with a poem, Amla also shared a bunch of photographs on his official Instagram page.In the first snap, “Dale Steyn – the greatest fast bowler of all time” was written. In the next photograph, Amla and Steyn were seen celebrating a milestone. In the next picture, Steyn was seen pointing at the stumps, and in the last once, the leading Test wicket-taker of South Africa was seen delivering the ball.

Responding to Amla’s tribute, Steyn wrote, “You are a great man, a great man! Thank you bud, that was very special.” Steyn also used a red-heart emoji in the post and taggedAmla.

Steyn is counted as one of the greatest fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. Even though Steyn’s career was marred with several injuries, he went on to represent the rainbow nation in 93 Tests and bagged 439 wickets.

Steyn is also the only sixth-leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.He also played 125 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 47 T20Is for South Africa and picked 125 and 64 wickets, respectively.

