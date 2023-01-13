'Really Admire Virat Kohli, He is The One You Want to Play With': Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali heaped huge praise on Team India batting maverick Virat Kohli and said that he is the only player one wants to spend time with. Kohli has returned to form in 2022 Asia Cup after a prolonged lean patch as he smacked his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in the multi-nation tournament.

He followed it up in the T20 World Cup and ended up as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. The batting maverick recently got his mojo back in ODIs too with back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sharjah Warriors skipper Moeen picked Virat Kohli as his favourite Indian cricketer and said the former India captain is one with whom he would like to spend time.

Speaking on Zee Network ahead of the MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors match in ILT20, Moeen Ali said, “I really admire Virat Kohli. He is definitely the one, he is somebody else as a player. He is the one you want to play with, spend time with him. He is very unique, I’ve not met anybody else like him in terms of his personality. Cricket-wise there are so many great players, but as a person, I really love Virat’s company. MS Dhoni is very inspiring."

The English all-rounder further said that the Indian fans should back his team Sharjah Warriors in the upcoming ILt20 as they are the underdogs.

“We are the underdogs like I said, there are no superstars in our team but we have the fight and we can show that spirit and Indian fans will enjoy watching us play and see the underdogs win!"

“As a team, you want to try to integrate as quickly as possible. Whoever hits the ground running first, tends to get through that first game," he said.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard said the first match is crucial for all teams and whoever will hit the ground running, will win the first game.

“For us, it’s the cohesion and cooperation with each other and we feel sometimes a bit difficult but sometimes because guys are anxious to start the tournament especially when you haven’t been in the nets you want to get going. It can work in your favour, it can work against you. But again, it is what it is, you have to play to get one win, you will start some momentum, and then you lose, you start again," said Pollard.

