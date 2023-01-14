'Really Admire Virat Kohli, He's Somebody Else as a Player': ENG All-rounder Heaps Massive Praise on India Star

Virat Kohli has been one of the flag-bearers of Indian cricket for years now. His batting excellence and skillset make him a standout player and at the same time, the benchmark he has set in terms of fitness has been inspiring. Not just his teammates but the foreign players also adore him as an athlete and often speak about the personality of the former Indian captain.

Moeen Ali, who had shared the dressing room with Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, is one of the international cricketers who admires the Indian stalwart. The ace English all-rounder is currently participating in UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) where he leads the team Sharjah Warriors. Ahead of their campaign opener against MI Emirates, Moeen spoke highly of Virat and termed the latter a ‘unique player’.

“I really admire Virat Kohli. He is definitely the one, he is somebody else as a player. He is the one you want to play with, spend time with him. He is very unique, I’ve not met anybody else like him in terms of his personality. Cricket-wise there are so many great players, but as a person, I really love Virat’s company. MS Dhoni is very inspiring,” said Moeen.

The England all-rounder, who represents Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, further explained why the Indian fans must support his team at the ILT20.

“We are the underdogs like I said, there are no superstars in our team but we have the fight and we can show that spirit and Indian fans will enjoy watching us play and see the underdogs win!,” said Moeen.

Sharjah Warriors will open their campaign against Kieron Pollard-led MI Emirates on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Moeen Ali’s side has some brilliant T20 specialists in Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, to name a few. However, the competition is going to be stiff when they face Pollard’s team which comprises some stars of the shortest format, including Nicholas Pooran, Najibullah Zadran, Trent Boult and Imran Tahir.

