'Really Buzzed': Shubman Gill Gives a Lowdown on India's Indoor Net Session For West Indies ODIs | Watch

It’s been just around three days since India wrapped up their UK tour but they have already landed in Trinidad and started their preparing for a three-match ODI series against West Indies. India start their Caribbean tour with the ODIs before a T20I series.

Upon their arrival, the Indian team management thought about having an outdoor net session but rain scuppered their plans. However, the training was then pushed indoors with the series opening first ODI scheduled for Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Top-order batter Shubman Gill threw some lights on the first training session in a clip posted on the official Instagram handle of Indian cricket team.

“The moment we arrived from UK, we all though having a net session would be good but it started raining (so we) went indoors. It was better than nothing, at least batters had a knock indoors,” Gill said.

He added, “As a batter, whenever you get to play some deliveries, it always feels good. Overall, a good net session. Did some specific session.”

All three ODIs will be played at the same venue with India being led by Shikhar Dhawan and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja named as vice-captain. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami have been rested from the ODIs.

The team will be hoping to continue their winning run in white-ball cricket having beaten England in an T20I (2-1) and ODI (2-1) series recently.

“I am feeling great. We are all really excited and buzzed about these three ODIs,” Gill said.

In the absence of regular captain and first-choice opener Rohit, the likes of Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan will be hoping to a chance to open alongside Dhawan.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

