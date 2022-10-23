'Really Disappointed' - Fans Lash Out at Rohit Sharma for Failing To Play Well Against Pakistan

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went back to pavilion at just four runs off seven balls. Pakistan gave a competitive total of 159 in 20 overs but India’s top order collapsed in front of Pakistan’s aggressive bowling attack.

Rohit went back on Haris Rauf’s ball as he went for an outside edge and Iftikhar Ahmed did no mistake in taking a great catch. Ahmed dived to his right and low and gave India another shock.

After Rohit’s dismissal, Indian fans got angry with the approach of openers in big matches and lashed out at Rohit’s captaincy as well.

A user tweeted that Rohit shouldn’t be the captain, however rested some hoped in the Indian skipper getting back in form against South Africa.

An out of form player should not be the captain. It becomes very difficult in case you need to drop him.

I hope Rohit Sharma finds his form against SA. — Uttaran Das (@das_uttaran) October 23, 2022

rohit sharma, you dissapoint me so much — ananya. (@tummcre) October 23, 2022

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Live

You feel bad for #RohitSharma𓃵 He had a extended practice session and was determined to do well and then he ends up hanging his bat to the uppish one that was leaving #INDvsPAK #INDvsPAK2022 #indvspakmatch #PakVsInd #PAKvIND #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MXpQ5v82gZ — Nasir 🏏 (@Nasir0271) October 23, 2022

I am really disappointed with Rohit's Batting😡#RohitSharma𓃵 — 🅡💙🅡🅢 (@Ro45man) October 23, 2022

Another user seemed frustrated by the Indian openers and stated that the team can’t expect middle order to win matches every time.

"It's very very irritating and frustrating to see #RohitSharma and #KLRahul failing in crucial matches in recent times and failing to give a decent start

Cant expect middle order everytime to click 😐"

Cant expect middle order everytime to click 😐”

It's very very irritating and frustrating to see #RohitSharma and #KLRahul failing in crucial matches in recent times and failing to give a decent start

Cant expect middle order everytime to click 😐#indiaVsPakistan #India#T20WorldCup — Raaja (@raajaboss) October 23, 2022

Earlier in the day, India had won the toss and chose to bowl. Arshdeep Singh started off the winnings quite well as he dismissed Pakistan captain and opener Babar Azam for a golden duck with his very first delivery. And an over later, he also accounted for the in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan with a short delivery.

After 15/2, Pakistan needed a solid partnership and Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed made sure to take the charge as they made fine half centuries to take Pakistan to a decent 159/8 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

For the Indian team, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya became the leading wicket-takers with three each. While Arshdeep took off crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Asif Ali. On the other side, Pandya bagged wickets of Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

