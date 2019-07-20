Really Enjoyable Out There: Perry Reflects on Another Ashes Ton

Australia’s Ellyse Perry became only the fourth woman to score consecutive tons in the Ashes, and says she "really enjoyed" her time out in the middle. The first of those tons was a double century (217) in 2017 on home soil.
Perry scored yet another ton in Taunton when she smashed 116 from 281 balls and shared a very crucial 162-run stand with Rachel Haynes, who missed out on a century when Laura Marsh had her trapped in front for 87.
The partnership between Perry and Marsh helped the Australians to a good total. Australia went into lunch at 341/5, but rain ensured there would be no play following that on Day 2.
Perry believed that her side is in a good position but felt for her partner, Haynes, for missing out on her hundred.
"It's obviously pleasing to be in the position, it was a real pleasure to be out there with Rach and put on the partnership that we did," Perry said after day's play. "I'm really disappointed for her that she didn't quite get to the century because I think she thoroughly deserved that. But all in all, it was really enjoyable to be out there."
When Perry was approaching her century and was batting in the 90s, the nerves kicked in.
"Rach was incredible actually, she just really wanted to get the single for me, and we both thought we were much faster runners than we actually were," said Perry. "It was kind of comical in a way, probably fitting that’s how I ended up bringing up my hundred."
With only two more days' play remaining and more than 300 runs on the board already, Perry felt that Australia are in a good position to win the Test.
"I think we are in a strong position and still got a good opportunity and enough time in the game to win if we bowl really well but that poses a really great challenge to our bowling unit. Obviously, there's a bit turn out there but I think there's a place for the seam if we get the ball swinging which at times England did and that was threatening, so I think it's a really good opportunity for everyone."
