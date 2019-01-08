Good to See Everyone Execute the Roles Consistently Ahead of World Cup: Williamson

Loading...
"I have enjoyed the improvement in the team. We have got better in each match," he said in the post-match presentation after the Black Caps trounced Sri Lanka by 115 runs in the final ODI and completed a 3-0 whitewash.
"Things can be fickle in this format but it's really good to see the guys execute their roles. It's important to do it consistently. Hopefully, we are getting answers to everything before the World Cup. It's been a competitive series and we've come out on top on all three occasions.
"A fantastic hundred by Ross (Taylor) set things up today. Henry Nicholls scored a ton and helped us to a 350-plus total."
Having already clinched the series in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand rode on fantastic centuries from Taylor (137) and Nicholls (124*) to amass 364 for 4 in their 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 249.
Taylor, who brought up his 20th century in this format, said he is trying to keep things simple and not think too much about the future.
"We are pretty nervous at the start of every game but after playing 200 games you get used to it. Leading to the World Cup the boys have put their hands up and played well," said Taylor, who was declared as the Man of the Match.
"I am trying to keep things simple and not trying to think too much. In New Zealand when you bat first you can catch up. We are doing the donkey work in the middle and putting the icing on the cake later.
"The way Nicholls got his first hundred, it was good to see. It made my job easier and set the tone for us."
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga feels his team need to improve in each department ahead of the World Cup, and also has a word of praise for Thisara Perera who was the only silver lining for the visiting team. The 29-year-old all-rounder almost won Sri Lanka the last game with his breathtaking 140 and also chipped in on Tuesday with a stroke-filled 80.
"I think we didn't bowl well in the last 15 overs in all three games. We need to improve our middle order batting before the World Cup. I think our players will learn from their mistakes before the next tournament," said Malinga.
"Thisara has done a good job but we need to improve our bowling, especially in the last 15 overs. I am enjoying my captaincy, that's the way to go ahead by sharing my ideas with the youngsters."
First Published: January 8, 2019, 12:07 PM IST