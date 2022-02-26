'Really Special Day for Me': Sanju Samson Explains How He Found His Batting Mojo During 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson getting named for the Sri Lanka T20Is was a surprise move made by the Indian selectors. Prior to the series opener, skipper Rohit Sharma had also praised him for his fearlessness in the shortest format of the game. The 27-year-old didn’t get to bat in Lucknow but when the opportunity came to him in Dharamsala, he grabbed it with both hands.

Samson played a fiery cameo of 39 runs off just 25 balls in India’s chase of 184 in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. He stole the show with his impressive fireworks where he struck 23 in an over, bowled by Lahiru Kumara. A boundary followed by three consecutive sixes changed the course of the game in no time. He tried ending the over with another but Binura Fernando picked a spectacular diving catch at first slip to dismiss the Indian batter.

Samson was elated to have contributed to India’s 7-wicket win. Speaking with the broadcasters, he said the crucial partnership with Shreyas Iyer helped him get his rhythm.

“The partnership with Shreyas Iyer helped me take extra time to get the rhythm back. We both have played enough cricket to understand who is going well and who needs time. I wanted to go after the bowling, but the rhythm wasn’t there for the starting 10-12 balls,” Samson said.

“It has been a very long time since I played a game. I have been in the bubble and out of quarantine. So, I took a bit of extra time and after getting one boundary I felt I got the rhythm back, happy about it. It was very cold while fielding and even while sitting out. Once I was batting, I didn’t feel anything.

“Really special day for me. I made my debut seven years ago and finally contributing positively to the team’s success means a lot to me playing for the country,” he concluded.

With the win, Rohit Sharma & Co took a 2-0 lead in the series. India will now return to the venue on Sunday for the third and the final T20I against Sri Lanka.

