'Really Special' to Lead Zimbabwe to Win in My Last Game: Masakadza

Outgoing Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, who scored 71 off 42 balls as his side beat Afghanistan in their last game of the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh on Friday, described the feeling of signing off with a win as "really special".

Cricketnext Staff |September 21, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
"It was super special," Masakadza said after the game. "To lead the team to the win was really special, and that too in my last game. Also beating Afghanistan for the first time was special."

The 36-year old has played 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 66 T20Is and had announced his intentions to retire from the game after this series. He was given a guard of honour by his teammates, with the Afghanistan players also joining in.

"It was a special feeling going through that guard of honour that the guys put up for me. I just got a lot of emotions going but, obviously, in the end, I am happy that I have pretty much done what the team needed from me, to get them into a good position to challenge Afghanistan for the win. I am very satisfied today.

"I started tearing a little bit in the morning, trying to get through the team talk with the boys. I am not someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, but I think this is the one thing that brought a few emotions out of me.

"Even when I tried to tell the guys and the team before I made the official announcement, I barely got through three sentences, so it's been a really emotional time for me."

"I have been going through a lot of emotions today, but regret is not among them."

Masakadza's shoes will be big ones to fill for the African nation but the 36-year old's outlook on his retirement and the talent coming through in Zimbabwe is a positive one.

"I am looking at [retirement] not really too much as a door closing for me, but as a door opening for someone else to come. We have got a lot of exciting guys to come through, especially for that opening spot.

"There is experience still around the team, and I am really confident that someone would put their hands up and grab their chances."

