'Really Special' to Lead Zimbabwe to Win in My Last Game: Masakadza
Outgoing Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, who scored 71 off 42 balls as his side beat Afghanistan in their last game of the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh on Friday, described the feeling of signing off with a win as "really special".
