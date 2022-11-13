'Reaping Rewards After a Long Journey', Says England Captain Jos Butler After T20 World Cup Win

England beat Pakistan in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday to become the first-ever team to hold both the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup simultaneously.

Ben Stokes’ 52 run knock off 49 deliveries propelled the Englishmen to a five-wicket victory over Babar Azam led Pakistan with 6 balls to spare in the title game in Melbourne.

Jos Butler lead the team from the front as he captained the talented team to their second T20 World Cup, following in the footsteps of the Paul Collingwood- led team that achieved the feat in the year 2010.

After sealing the title in Melbourne, Butler said, “This is the icing on the cake, to win the T20 World Cup, just immensely proud. A long journey and a few changes, but we’re reaping the rewards.”

“Fantastic tournament, Pakistan was a valuable time for the group, but this is a way away from the Ireland game.”

Butler was all praise for coach Matthew Mott as he lauded Australian’s efforts. “He’s fitted in really well, quite a few Aussies with us. He’s led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom and allows us to go out and trust ourselves.”

Adil Rasheed proved crucial for the Englishmen as the spinner picked up 2 wickets while conceding 22 runs in his 4 overs, which also contained a wicket maiden. “Adil’s over was outstanding, he’s always the guy we throw the ball to make something happen.”

“It wasn’t easy at all, we got away to a decent start which controlled the run-rate, and that man Ben Stokes was there at the end.”

Stokes has been crucial to the successes of this England side as he saw out the game just as he did during England’s ODI World Cup victory.

“He’s the ultimate competitor. In anything he does, a hell of a lot of experience to bank on, he timed it perfectly the impetus he and Moeen had took it away from Pakistan.”

England have come a long way since their 2015 World Cup debacle and have been rewarded for their efforts.

