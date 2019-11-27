Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

68/2 (22.0)

West Indies trail by 119 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Reception After 2007 World T20, Vande Mataram Chants in 2011 Final: Dhoni's Top Two Moments

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday picked the rousing reception his team received after its triumph in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup as the moments close to his heart.

PTI |November 27, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Reception After 2007 World T20, Vande Mataram Chants in 2011 Final: Dhoni's Top Two Moments

Mumbai: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday picked the rousing reception his team received after its triumph in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup as the moments close to his heart.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa before winning the 2011 ODI World Cup as hosts at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni, who launched two limited editions watches of "Panerai" here, recollected the best moments of his career.

"There are two incidents I would like to mention over here. So after the 2007 (T20) World Cup, we came back to India and had an open bus ride and we were standing at the Marine Drive (in Mumbai). It was jam-packed all around and people had come out of their cars," said Dhoni.

"So, I felt good after seeing the smile on everyone's face. Because, there could have been so many people in the crowd, who might have missed their flights, perhaps they were going for important work. The kind of reception, we got, the entire Marine Drive was full from one end to other."

The other moment which he listed was the chants of "Vande Mataram" by the fans when India was close to victory in the 2011 World Cup final here. Dhoni had remained unbeaten on 91 in the all-important game.

"And the second instance I would say the 2011 World Cup final, in that match when 15-20 runs were required, the way all the spectators started chanting Vande Mataram' at the Wankhede Stadium.

"These are two moments, I think, it will be very difficult to replicate them. Those are the two moments that are very close to my heart," added Dhoni, whose future is an intense subject of speculation as he is not played since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July.

bcciIndiaMS Dhoni

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more