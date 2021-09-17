Reconfiguration of Power Structure Built up Around Virat Kohli Has Started

Virat Kohli’s decision to relinquish the T20 captaincy, while a surprise, was not entirely unexpected. Stories had been swirling around about the BCCI looking for a change of leadership in white-ball cricket for over a year now, and got more profuse in the past couple of weeks even as Kohli was leading the team in the tumultuous Test series against England.

These stories were denied by the BCCI as a speculative indulgence by the media. Given that the T20 World Cup squad was announced with Kohli at the helm, it seemed to explain the BCCI’s position on the issue. Tweets supporting Kohli’s captaincy were put out by Board secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal to suggest that everything was hunky-dory.

But as it turned out, these were obfuscations and red herrings. Seeing the timing of Kohli’s decision as well as the reasons he’s proffered for opting out of the T20 captaincy plus the BCCI’s response to this, it is evident that parleys had been going on behind the scenes between the captain and the Board. It wasn’t a `Eureka’ moment that precipitated Kohli’s decision.

While Kohli emphasized `workload’ as the main reason for giving up the captaincy, the BCCI revealed that a `roadmap’ was being worked out over the past six months, involving the captain among others. This suggests considerable discussions, possibly some give and take, may have taken place before Kohli’s announcement on Thursday.

Whether Kohli was pushed into a corner can’t be said with certainty. But some other developments leading to the T20 World Cup would suggest that his authority was being diluted. The appointment of MS Dhoni as a mentor for the tournament, for instance, while universally hailed, was a bolt from the blue.

Dhoni has an enviable record in white-ball cricket, unimpeachable reputation, and shares – from all accounts – a fantastic rapport with Kohli (and Ravi Shastri), but his presence would unquestionably alter the presence would alter the dynamics in the dugout for the captain and chief coach.

The term `mentor’ in such a situation is anodyne and misleading. While the captain’s writ runs on the field, Dhoni will come into play as a tactician. Kohli’s effusive, aggressive cricketing persona – which finds an echo in Shastri – is in complete contrast to Dhoni’s, and while they may all be good friends, this does not necessarily mean unanimity in strategy and tactics.

The other interesting development was the inclusion of R Ashwin in the T20 World Cup squad. The wily off-spinner has not been a part of India’s white-ball teams for a few years now. He wasn’t in favour during the recent Test series either, which is why his inclusion was a surprise.

Some critics saw this as a rebuff to Kohli and Shastri, but that may be misconstrued. Ashwin’s form in the past couple of years has been exceptional. In UAE, where pitches are known to support slow bowlers, he would be an asset. With Washington Sundar still injured, his inclusion had become imperative.

While Kohli’s captaincy record – in every format – is excellent, failure to win an ICC tournament in 5-6 years at the helm has been touted as the reason why he was put under harsh scrutiny. This was extended to his captaincy performance in the IPL where RTCB haven’t been able to win the title even once under his leadership.

Kohli’s modest form with the bat in the past two years hasn’t helped either, and there were genuine concerns whether captaincy in all formats was putting him under too much pressure, and whether Indian cricket wouldn’t be better off with a split captaincy model.

That has now become inevitable with Kohli himself instigating the churn. Giving up the captaincy, such a powerful position in India, cannot be easy, whatever the struggles and difficulties. In this context, it is admirable that Kohli has made his decision know before the T20WC.

He’s not waited for the outcome of the tournament to play his hand. Win or lose, he’s opted out, allowing for a fresh mind to take over. This allows the BCCI, selectors and captain-in-waiting (presumably Rohit Sharma) to already look beyond the T20 World Cup for this format.

In his statement, Kohli mentions that he still wants to captain in ODIs and Tests, but it remains to be seen whether the authorities see a vertical split in leadership for white-ball and red-ball cricket. What’s clear from recent developments though is that reconfiguration of the power structure that had been built up around Kohli has started.

