Record-Breaker Richa Ghosh Reveals MS Dhoni is Her Idol

Indian women’s team wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh impressed the fans with her quickfire 50 off 26 in the fourth ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Showcasing her power-hitting abilities, the 18-year-old hit 4 boundaries and as many sixes to zoom past her half-century. Though Richa’s innings fell short of helping the Indian team register a victory, it entered the record books as the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women’s ODI cricket.

Talking about the feat and her aggressive batting in a post-match video on bcci.tv, Richa revealed that she draws her inspiration from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and idolises his power-hitting style. Speaking to Indian women’s team skipper Mithali Raj, the 18-year-old added that while she always had been an aggressive batter due to his father’s influence on her coaching, it’s Dhoni who has inspired both her batting and wicket-keeping aspects.

“When I began watching matches of Team India, I started following MS Dhoni as I was impressed with his power-hitting abilities with the bat coupled with effective wicket-keeping behind the stumps. He is my idol." Richa told Mithali.

On being asked about the feeling of getting to her first ODI by Mithali, the 18-year-old said that getting to the milestone filled her with happiness and recalled the time when she had narrowly missed a 50 in Australia. She added, “I was really happy, and my parents were also elated by it as they called up to congratulate me after the knock."

Walking to bat number 6 after Indians were down at 19 for 4, Richa stitched a crucial 77-run partnership with Mithali for the fifth wicket. However, after Richa’s dismissal at 52 runs, India lost track of the run chase and eventually suffered a 63-run defeat in the rain-curtailed match.

Put to bat first by India, New Zealand scored 191-5 in their 20 overs, thanks to Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten 68 and Suzie Bates’ 41-run knock.

