‘Recover well pal’: Stuart Broad, Aaron Finch unified by injuries bond over ENG vs IND series

England pacer Stuart Broad and Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch are currently injured. As known, the Ashes rivals are the best of friends, however, on this occasion, the two players are united by injuries and bonding over the England vs India Test series, with the second Test currently being played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Broad has been ruled out from theseries after picking up a calf injury during training before the second Test. The prolific bowler would be gutted to miss out on the chance to play in the crucial series.

Finch, on the other hand, is currently in the hospital after suffering a knee injury in the West Indies vs Australia series in July. The Australian skipper left the series mid-way and returned to Australia to commence the healing process. It is uncertain as to when Finch will be able to return to action, but the Australian skipper is killing time at the hospital by watching the England vs India 2nd Test.

Finch shared a picture of him with his injured leg, a split-screen showing a golf match and the England vs India Test match.

The England pacer, who is also in a similar condition, replied, ’Similar setup. Recover well pal’. Finch thanked Broad as well, commenting, ‘Thanks mate, and you too! Hope the weather cleans asap’.

Fans rushed to the post to wish the two players a speedy recovery. There is no probable date set for the return of the two stars. Broad o Instagram informed his fans about the events that transpired as he suffered a ‘Grade 3 calf injury’. The pacer said that he is ‘gutted’ to miss the England vs India series and is now looking forward to the Ashes, which will commence from December onwards Down Under.

Broad was unsuccessful in the first Test against India at Nottingham as the pacer only managed to claim one wicket, that too in the second innings of the Test which was washed out, with the result ending in a draw. While his partner in crime Jimmy Anderson registered figures of 4/54 in the first innings, Broad had a tough outing as he was unable to claim any wicket and gave away 70 runs in 20 overs bowled. Ollie Robinson claimed his maiden fifer, registering figures of 5/85.

Pacer Mark Wood has been named as Broad’s replacement for the rest of the series. England now has their star players out due to injury with Broad joining the list, which would be a huge concern for Joe Root and Co with the T20 World Cup around the corner, followed by the Ashes series.

