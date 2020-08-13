Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Reduce Unsuccessful Review to Just One for Each Team: Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood feels one review would mean that teams would use it only when they are absolutely certain that a wrong decision has been made by the umpire.

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
Reduce Unsuccessful Review to Just One for Each Team: Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood says reducing the number of unsuccessful review to just one for each team as part of the Decision Review System (DRS) would have a better impact on Test cricket.

In June this year, the game's governing body (ICC) had increased the number of unsuccessful reviews to three per side per innings from two. DRS was introduced in 2008 to eliminate the 'howlers'.

Hazlewood feels one review would mean that teams would use it only when they are absolutely certain that a wrong decision has been made by the umpire.

"I'd review them all day if I could but to have a better impact on the game, I think one might work better. If you just had one each per innings then people would use it totally differently," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I think umpires can fall into a trap of umpiring a little bit differently depending on who's got reviews left and how many they've got.

"They've got to umpire based on nothing there as well, but if you just had one each you'd save it, you wouldn't use it early unless you were positive and that's what it's there for, that howler."

The 29-year-old Hazlewood was part of the Australian team during last year's Ashes, which was marred with DRS drama during the Edgbaston Test and Lord's Test.

At Edgbaston, 10 decisions were overturned on review, while at Lord's, Australia had exhausted their reviews and couldn't avail the video referral for an lbw appeal against Ben Stokes, who went on to score 115 not out as England drew the match.

Hazlewood said after the Lord's Test, the Australians formulated a plan to review a decision in the field.

"After that game we sat down and said, 'Let's put a process in place'. At least we had something to fall back on if we don't know. That was the bowler and the wicketkeeper and someone from side on comes in and we have a quick discussion why wasn't given out," he said.

"That's why the square fielder comes in to say, 'The height looked good from my angle'. The keeper (Paine) has a say, and he's obviously the captain as well, so that helps, and we make a quick call then and at least we have a process now we go through.

"If we get them wrong, we get them wrong, but hopefully it goes in our favour. It's not there for the 50-50 calls but when you're in the heat of the battle, you just want to get that wicket and you think it's out at the time."

Hazlewood has taken 195 wickets in 51 Tests and 78 scalps in 48 ODIs for Australia.

Australia cricketAustralia cricket teamDRSJosh Hazlewood

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more