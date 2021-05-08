Reduce Weight: Selectors to Prithvi Shaw Before England Snub-Report

Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has been asked to reduce his weight by the selectors as they chose the 30-man squad for India’s tour to England which will also include the WTC final in June. A lot of Indian fans were wondering why Shaw was not in India’s Test squad despite performing exceedingly well in IPL 2021, well he is overweight.

A report in Times of India says Shaw is slow between the wickets and still has weight issues. A selector has also asked the Mumbaikar to learn from Rishabh Pant who had his own issues once. “Prithvi is still very slow across the turf for a 21-year-old. He needs to shed a few more kilos. He also had concentration issues while fielding in Australia. Shaw has been working hard since he returned from Australia. He has the example of Rishabh Pant right in front of him. If Pant can turn things around in a few months, Prithvi too can do it,” the BCCI source was quoted as saying.

He was also told to be a bit consistent and sustain the form in a couple of series as he has often failed to justify the faith shown in him by the selectors. “He has to sustain this form for a few more tournaments. He has often been picked on the basis of one good series and then he has struggled in international cricket, He is too good a player to be ignored for long,” the source added.

Shaw was dropped from India’s Test squad right after Adelaide Test where India were bundled out for 36–their lowest ever Test score. Shaw himself scored ducks in both the innings. He also dropped a catch which made his skipper Virat Kohli visibly angry. Although, the 21-year-old came back really hard smashing more than 800 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also accounted for 308 runs in IPL 2021. But as it turned out, selectors have something else playing on their minds.

