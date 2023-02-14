'Refrain From Asking Such Questions’: Umar Akmal Lashes at Journalist Over Frequent 'TikTok' Videos

Pakistan international cricketer Umar Akmal lashed out at a reporter during a press conference on Sunday. The incident took place in Karachi ahead of the first match of Quetta Gladiators in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The reporter had asked Akmal about his fitness, co-relating it with the time he spends on the social media platform Tik Tok.

Needless to say, the question infuriated the wicketkeeper and a visibly irked Akmal gave a sharp reply to the journalist.

“Who has told you that I frequently upload videos on TikTok? It is my personal life and it is in front of everyone. It would be better if you refrain from asking such questions," Akmal, who was dismayed at such an allegation, responded.

Umar Akmal, showcased immense potential, ever since coming on the scene as a teenage prodigy in the 2008 U-19 World Cup.

Akmal took the cricketing world by storm with his aggressive and attacking style of batting. Akmal enjoyed a brilliant stint with the Pakistan cricket team but his career has not been devoid of controversies.

Umar Akmal was arrested for allegedly trashing a traffic warden and tearing up his uniform in 2014. In 2017, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a show cause notice to Akmal for breaching the code of conduct.

Umar Akmal was also sent back home due to a failed fitness test ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

Umar Akmal would now be hoping to impress selectors in the upcoming season of the PSL, in order to find his way back into the national squad.

The 32-year-old made a brilliant debut for Pakistan by scoring a century against New Zealand in 2009. The Lahore-born went on to play 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is for the Pakistan cricket team.

The Quetta Gladiators will kick off their PSL 2023 campaign on February 15 when they take on the Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The Gladiators had a disappointing campaign in PSL 2022, finishing fifth with just four victories in 10 games.

They would be hoping to improve upon that performance this season.

