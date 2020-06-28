Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he regrets not speaking to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the pair met in 2016.
Akhtar said that the actor did not look very confident at the time and that he believes he could have shared experiences with him and maybe given him a broader spectrum in life.
"I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni's film," said Akhtar in a YouTube video.
"I thought I will have to watch his acting now, He has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life.
Also Read: Kai Po Che Child Actor and Mumbai Indians Player Deshmukh Recalls Promise to Sushant Singh
"I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him.
"Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it. Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help."
Rajput, who was 34-years-old when he passed away, is best remembered for a number of movies but one of his highest profile ones was the biopic on former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.
Rajput's portrayal of the man cricket fans fondly refer to as 'Captain Cool' won him many fans.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Regret Not Talking to Sushant Singh Rajput When I Met Him: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he regrets not speaking to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the pair met in 2016.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings