Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Budejovice Barracudas CC *

13/0 (2.5)

Budejovice Barracudas CC
v/s
Prague CC Rooks
Prague CC Rooks

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

171/5 (17.2)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Regret Not Talking to Sushant Singh Rajput When I Met Him: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he regrets not speaking to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the pair met in 2016.

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Regret Not Talking to Sushant Singh Rajput When I Met Him: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he regrets not speaking to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the pair met in 2016.

Akhtar said that the actor did not look very confident at the time and that he believes he could have shared experiences with him and maybe given him a broader spectrum in life.

"I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni's film," said Akhtar in a YouTube video.

"I thought I will have to watch his acting now, He has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life.

Also Read: Kai Po Che Child Actor and Mumbai Indians Player Deshmukh Recalls Promise to Sushant Singh

"I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him.

"Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it. Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help."

Rajput, who was 34-years-old when he passed away, is best remembered for a number of movies but one of his highest profile ones was the biopic on former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.

Rajput's portrayal of the man cricket fans fondly refer to as 'Captain Cool' won him many fans.

cricketcricket newsMS DhoniShoaib AkhtarSushant Singh Rajput

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more