Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

324/2 (89.5)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 6: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

03 Oct, 201917:00 IST

Rejected Multiple Times, Shafali Verma Began Cricketing Journey in the Guise of a Boy

The 15-year-old’s journey has been nothing like the others though as she began training in the guise of a boy.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Rejected Multiple Times, Shafali Verma Began Cricketing Journey in the Guise of a Boy

Shafali Verma has caught the eye of quite a few cricketers and even the Indian legend Mithali Raj, who believes she can be the answer to the opening slot problems the team has had in T20Is.

The 15-year-old’s journey has been nothing like the others though as she began training in the guise of a boy.

The youngest cricketer to play T20Is for India, Shafali’s father Sanjeev Verma revealed that at the age of nine he took a chance as no academy would entertain her their requests to train her.

“No one was ready to induct her in any academy because there was not a single one for girls in Rohtak. I literally begged them to give her a chance but in vain,” Sanjeev told Times of India. “I knocked on the doors of a lot of cricket academies but all I got was rejection. I decided to cut her hair, and took her to one of the academies and got her enrolled there as a boy.

“I was scared but no one noticed. But at the age of nine, every kid looks the same.”

The teenager from Rohtak made her international debut last month against South Africa in the first T20 of the rain affected series in Surat, but did not have the start she would have wanted after being dismissed for a duck.

In the fourth game of the series, after the second and third games were washed out, Shafali smashed 46 off 33 upfront with five boundaries and two sixes to take India women to 140/4, in reply to which South Africa women could only manage 89 for 7.

The road however has not been easy as Sanjeev opens up about detractors and discouraging neighbours.

“Neighbours and relatives started to taunt me. Your daughter plays with boys, girls have no future in cricket. I and my daughter were exposed to such scornful comments from society that anyone would get mentally scarred. But my daughter is very strong mentally. She told me once, ‘Papa one day they all will be chanting my name’,” Sanjeev said.

“When she first came on TV while playing for Velocity team in the Women’s T20 Challenge in May, all those who were criticising us were dumbstruck. I felt so proud.”

Shafali will be in action again on October 4 in Surat against the South African team in the fifth T20I of the series, which has now been extended to a six match series after two games were washed out. India lead the series 2-0.

Indian women's cricketShafali Verma

Related stories

Women’s Cricket Needs More Exposure for it to Spread: Mithali Raj
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 4:19 PM IST

Women’s Cricket Needs More Exposure for it to Spread: Mithali Raj

Shafali Verma Can be The Opener India Are Looking For: Mithali
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 5:38 PM IST

Shafali Verma Can be The Opener India Are Looking For: Mithali

Shafali, Poonam Star as India Seal Series With Convincing Victory
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 10:55 PM IST

Shafali, Poonam Star as India Seal Series With Convincing Victory

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more