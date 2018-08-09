Rejuvenated Maxwell Hopeful of a Test Ticket to UAE

Loading...
The 29-year-old is currently involved in Victoria's three-day training camp at the HMAS Cerberus Naval Base. Despite his injury, Maxwell played in the Twenty20 International tri-series in Zimbabwe where Australia lost to Pakistan in the final.
"There was a lot of fluid built up around the bursa, and that was pinching. My range of movement was restricted quite a bit - it still is a little bit," Maxwell told cricket.com.au on Thursday. "I can't reach fully above my head consistently. Every now and then it just pinches."
"I was able to get through with the T20 series in Zimbabwe (after England) and just find a way to throw comfortably, and by the end of that series, I felt like I was throwing really well. But once I got home it was about making sure I could sustain it for the rest of my career. That's what this period is about now."
Australia's next assignment is in October in the UAE where they play two Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I against Pakistan. Maxwell, who made his Test debut in 2013, has so far turned out for his country in only seven games, with his last appearance in the longest format of the game coming 11 months ago against Bangladesh.
However, with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended, Maxwell is hopeful of making a comeback into the Test squad. The Victorian is largely considered one of the country's better players of spin and that might work in his favour when Australia take flight to the UAE.
"As far as UAE is concerned, you can't really count on selection," said Maxwell. "You've just got to basically get yourself ready for what is in the foreseeable future. If selection goes my way - I really hope it does - I'll be ready for that."
First Published: August 9, 2018, 2:23 PM IST