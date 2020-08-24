Releasing Sourav Ganguly From KKR 'Didn't Seem Like a Big Decision', Says CEO Venky Mysore
Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said releasing Sourav Ganguly from the team ahead of the 2011 player auction was not a 'big decision' for him as he was 'unattached' and coming to the set up from the outside.
Releasing Sourav Ganguly From KKR 'Didn't Seem Like a Big Decision', Says CEO Venky Mysore
Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said releasing Sourav Ganguly from the team ahead of the 2011 player auction was not a 'big decision' for him as he was 'unattached' and coming to the set up from the outside.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings