Releasing Sourav Ganguly From KKR 'Didn't Seem Like a Big Decision', Says CEO Venky Mysore

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said releasing Sourav Ganguly from the team ahead of the 2011 player auction was not a 'big decision' for him as he was 'unattached' and coming to the set up from the outside.

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly played for KKR in the first three editions of IPL. Photo AFP

KKR finished sixth, eighth and sixth in the first three editions of the IPL. Ganguly was an icon player for the franchise being a local lad, which resulted in fans outraging when he was left out. Mysore had joined the team after 2010 IPL and began a revamp of the system.

"Personally, for me, it didn't seem like a big decision, only because I was unattached to it,” Mysore said in The RK Show. "If I had been part of the organisation for three years, or even one year or two years, it would have been a tougher decision."

Gautam Gambhir replaced Ganguly, and under his leadership the results began to improve. KKR won the tournament in 2012 and 2014, beating CSK and KXIP in the respective finals.

"This was like someone completely coming in from the outside, which is what I was, literally from the outside. Eventually, I realised, that for the organisation and for the owners, in particular, it was tough. It's a decision and an approach that I proposed as somebody who had been given the mandate,” Mysore said.

"I look back at it, and I basically said that, ‘I don't know if it's the right thing to do or not, and we may fall flat on our face. But, it's a different approach. Are we all on board with this?'

"If I would attribute one of the many things that contributed to whatever success we have had is the fact that the owners – Shah Rukh, Jay, Juhi (franchise co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla) – have completely stood behind the decisions I have proposed."

Mysore, however, stressed he wasn't a 'maverick lone ranger' who did his own thing.

"I am not a maverick lone-ranger who runs off and wants to do my own thing. But at the same time, in my entire career, I was used to being given the autonomy to operate and to also be accountable at the same time," he said.

"But it could easily have been a micro-managed type of a situation, or second-guessing the decisions I have made, or to basically say that ‘yeah, but we made those announcements, but let's not do it'. But they stood completely behind me. That is why they took a lot of flak and heat for that. As an organisation, therefore, it was tougher for them. But to be perfectly honest, it was not that difficult for me to make that decision."

