Relentless Rain Washes Out Entire Day One in Wellington

There was plenty of rain on the radar and at no stage did it relent. When it finally did stop there was very little to no chance of play resuming on the day with massive puddles forming everywhere. The umpires did an inspection around 3:00 pm local time and play was called off shortly after that.
The weather is expected to be murky till at least noon on Saturday but the forecast for the rest of the days is looking promising.
Sadly the day has been called here at the @BasinReserve ☔️ @skysportnz's Mark Richardson is off, and so are we! 10:30am start tomorrow 🏏👍🏽 #NZvBAN @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/n1MUJ7r6kN
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 8, 2019
New Zealand come into Wellington on the back of a massive innings victory in the first outing and have vowed to win the second Test in "whatever way possible". They are placed second on the team rankings and gave a good account of how good they are in the first Test where they racked up their highest-ever score in the format. The bowlers then led by Tim Southee and Neil Wagner demolished the visitors with the pacers picking up all 20 wickets to fall in the Test.
Pace is again excepted to play a huge part in Wellington. The surface is green and tailor-made for the seamers, with New Zealand promising to continue with their short-ball tactic when it flattens out.
"We're looking to win the Test match in whatever way possible. Whatever gives us the best chance that is what we will do," New Zealand opener Tom Latham declared. "It does look a little bit greener and with a little bit more grass on it (than previously) so, regardless of what the surface plays like it's about us trying to adapt to that surface as quick as possible."
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are grappling injuries aplenty. Shakib Al Hasan is already ruled out of the second Test with a finger injury while Mushfiqur Rahim is a doubtful starter. Tamim Iqbal also has been laid low by "a slight niggle" as described by Mahmudullah and it remains to be seen whether or not he plays a part in the Test.
Tamim was one of the stars for the visitors in the first Test where he scored 126 & 74 in the two innings. Losing him will affect an already depleted Bangladesh's chances severely.
Play will start half an hour early for the rest of the four days in Wellington in a bid to make up for time lost on day one.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 8:43 AM IST